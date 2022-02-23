Taiwan's DPP urged to stop obstructing Kinmen-Xiamen ferry links

Xinhua, February 23, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- A State Council Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson on Wednesday urged Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority to stop obstructing ferry links between Kinmen and Xiamen.

Calling the ferry services an important, convenient channel for exchanges among people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, especially Fujian and Taiwan residents, spokesperson Ma Xiaoguang expressed his hope that the DPP authority could heed the call for early resumption of the ferry links and no longer obstruct the services.

Ma noted that the DPP authority unilaterally called a stop to the Kinmen-Xiamen ferry services after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in 2020.

