Top political advisor meets with Taiwan's New Party chairman

Xinhua) 08:34, February 22, 2022

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with a delegation led by Wu Cheng-tien, chairman of Taiwan's New Party, via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 21, 2022. Wang welcomed the delegation's attendance at the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang met on Monday with a delegation led by Wu Cheng-tien, chairman of Taiwan's New Party, via video link in Beijing.

Welcoming the delegation's attendance at the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Wang said the Beijing Olympics are the common home ground for all Chinese people, and the success of the Games was the common glory for all Chinese people.

The participation of Taiwan compatriots in the Winter Olympics in various ways vividly demonstrated that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are a family and jointly pursue the Chinese Dream, he said, noting that Taiwan compatriots cannot and will not be absent from the process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Wang lauded the New Party's support for national reunification and its opposition to "Taiwan independence," as well as its efforts to advance the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and the peaceful reunification of the motherland.

Wang expressed hope that all Taiwan compatriots will realize that national reunification is a historical trend, resolutely oppose the separatist acts of "Taiwan independence" and intervention by external forces, and help to form a formidable front for national reunification.

Thanking the mainland for its invitation to attend the closing ceremony, Wu expressed hope that the mainland and Taiwan will march toward peaceful reunification via exchanges and dialogues, which is the common expectations of compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

"Let's work together for a shared future," he said, adding that the New Party is willing to "be the vanguard in igniting the flame of hope for the people of both the mainland and Taiwan in the course of national reunification."

