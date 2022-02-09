China urges U.S. to halt arms sale to Taiwan: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:06, February 09, 2022

The Capitol and a stop sign are seen in Washington D.C., the United States, on Feb. 13, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes and strongly condemns the United States' plan for the sale of arms worth 100 million U.S. dollars to Taiwan and urges its immediate cancellation, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that the sale of weapons to the Taiwan region of China by the United States severely violates the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, especially the August 17 Communique.

"Such acts seriously undermine China's sovereignty and security interests and gravely harm China-U.S. relations as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," said Zhao.

China urges the United States to stay committed to the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, immediately cancel its arms-sale plan, and stop military ties with the Taiwan region, said the spokesperson.

China will take legitimate and forceful measures to staunchly defend its sovereignty and security interests, he said.

