Home>>
Taiwan reports 72 new COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 13:11, February 06, 2022
TAIPEI, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan on Saturday reported 72 new COVID-19 cases, including 40 locally-transmitted infections and 32 imported ones, the island's disease-monitoring agency said.
The latest local infections include ten in Kaohsiung City and 30 in Taoyuan City.
The two cities announced all the kindergartens in Kaohsiung and Taoyuan will delay the start of the new school semester until Feb. 14 to avoid more infections.
To date, Taiwan has reported 19,101 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 15,183 were local infections.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: Young Taiwan people celebrate Spring Festival on the mainland
- China, U.S. should work together to contain separatist forces of Taiwan: Chinese ambassador
- Taiwan reports 6.28 pct economic growth in 2021
- DPP authority sets itself against entire Chinese nation with provocative actions: spokesperson
- Taiwan reports 71 new COVID-19 cases
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.