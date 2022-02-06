Taiwan reports 72 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:11, February 06, 2022

TAIPEI, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan on Saturday reported 72 new COVID-19 cases, including 40 locally-transmitted infections and 32 imported ones, the island's disease-monitoring agency said.

The latest local infections include ten in Kaohsiung City and 30 in Taoyuan City.

The two cities announced all the kindergartens in Kaohsiung and Taoyuan will delay the start of the new school semester until Feb. 14 to avoid more infections.

To date, Taiwan has reported 19,101 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 15,183 were local infections.

