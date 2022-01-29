China creates numerous U.S. jobs, not stealing them: journalist

Xinhua) 09:13, January 29, 2022

MOSCOW, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- China has helped create "hundreds of thousands of jobs" in the United States, instead of stealing them, Prague-based American journalist Bradley Blankenship has said.

Mentioning China's shipping giant COSCO and the U.S. Port of Boston's cooperation in an article published by Russian broadcaster RT on Wednesday, Blankenship noted that is a "perfect example of what could be to come if both countries focused on win-win cooperation."

"The China Ocean Shipping Company (also known as COSCO) opened a direct vessel service from China to the Port of Boston in 2002. Over the next 20 years, this has not only saved 9,000 jobs but also created another 400,000, drawing praise from the local government and community," said the journalist.

However, people will not be able to read such reports in mainstream U.S. media because they have been virtually ignored, he said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)