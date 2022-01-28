China not interested in recovering U.S. warplane, says spokesperson
BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese spokesperson Thursday urged the United States to contribute to regional peace and stability rather than make a show of force in the South China Sea region.
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks in response to speculations that China will beat the United States to recover a U.S. F-35 warplane that crashed into the South China Sea in a military drill.
"I've noticed relevant media reports, and this is not the first time the U.S. had accidents in the South China Sea," Zhao said.
While the U.S. side has yet offered convincing explanations about its submarine hitting a seamount some time ago, their warplane had an accident and fell into the sea, he said.
"China has no interest in their warplane," Zhao said, urging the country to do more things conducive to regional peace and stability rather than flex its muscle in the region.
Photos
Related Stories
- Meddling in Taiwan will bring U.S., Japan greater suffering: spokesperson
- Commentary: Mindset behind U.S. envoys' departing-China request more dangerous than pandemic
- How amateur U.S. "China experts" stir up hostility
- China strongly opposes fresh U.S. sanctions on 3 Chinese firms: MOFCOM
- This trade route from China created 400,000 jobs for the US: Ambassador Qin Gang
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.