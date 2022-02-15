Chinese mainland opposes Taiwan-related content in "U.S. Indo-Pacific Strategy"

Xinhua) 08:07, February 15, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson Monday voiced firm opposition against the Taiwan-related content in a so-called "U.S. Indo-Pacific Strategy" report recently released by the U.S. administration.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said relevant content has gravely interfered in China's internal affairs, violated the one-China principle and basic norms governing international relations, and undermined peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Noting that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, Ma said Taiwan's future can only and must be jointly decided by all Chinese people, adding that Taiwan's future and interests lie in national reunification.

The spokesperson urged the U.S. side to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques and stop playing with fire on Taiwan-related issues.

The Democratic Progressive Party authority's attempt to seek "Taiwan independence" by colluding with external forces and acting as a pawn in the United States' anti-China scheme will only fail, Ma said.

