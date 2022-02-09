DPP arms deals would only push Taiwan towards disaster: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:53, February 09, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Tuesday lashed out at Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority over its potential purchase of arms from the United States, saying that such a provocative action would only "push Taiwan towards disaster."

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the comments in response to the DPP authority's gratitude following a U.S. government decision of arms sales to the Taiwan region of China, which the DPP viewed as "U.S. support for Taiwan."

The DPP authority cannot save "Taiwan independence" from its inevitable doom by colluding with external forces and using the Taiwan people's hard-earned money to buy arms, but will only escalate tensions and instability across the Strait, said Ma.

The spokesperson also urged the United States to stop playing with fire on Taiwan-related issues, correct its mistakes, and return to the right track of abiding by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, especially the August 17 Communique.

