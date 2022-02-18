Home>>
Taiwan's New Party chairman to attend Beijing 2022 closing ceremony: mainland spokesperson
(Xinhua) 15:23, February 18, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Wu Cheng-tien, chairman of Taiwan's New Party, will attend the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, a mainland spokesperson said Friday.
Confirming Wu's attendance, Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, noted that Wu and his visiting delegation have already arrived in Beijing.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- In pics: Battle of the Flowers parade of 2022 Nice Carnival
- How technology helps Chinese athletes make breakthroughs at Beijing Winter Olympics
- Shcherbakova wins as ROC duo finish 1-2 in women's singles figure skating at Beijing 2022
- French duo crowned, Chinese ice dancers make history at Beijing 2022
Related Stories
- Interview: IOC member says Beijing Olympics offers safe environment with well-planned measures
- Beijing 2022 most-watched, digitally engaged Winter Olympics ever: SCMP
- Gu wins women's free ski halfpipe, her second gold for China at Beijing 2022
- Highlights of freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe final
- Highlights of curling men's semifinals at Beijing 2022
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.