Taiwan's New Party chairman to attend Beijing 2022 closing ceremony: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua) 15:23, February 18, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Wu Cheng-tien, chairman of Taiwan's New Party, will attend the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, a mainland spokesperson said Friday.

Confirming Wu's attendance, Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, noted that Wu and his visiting delegation have already arrived in Beijing.

