Highlights of curling men's semifinals at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 10:02, February 18, 2022

Mark Nichols, Geoff Walker and Brett Gallant (from L to R) of Canada compete during the curling men's semifinals of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Canada at the National Aquatics center in Beijing, China, Feb.17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Rasmus Wranaa (R) and Christoffer Sundgren of Sweden compete during the curling men's semifinals of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Canada at the National Aquatics center in Beijing, China, Feb.17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Oskar Eriksson, Rasmus Wranaa and Christoffer Sundgren (from L to R) of Sweden compete during the curling men's semifinals of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Canada at the National Aquatics center in Beijing, China, Feb.17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Mark Nichols, Geoff Walker and Brett Gallant (from L to R) of Canada compete during the curling men's semifinals of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Canada at the National Aquatics center in Beijing, China, Feb.17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Brett Gallant of Canada competes during the curling men's semifinals of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Canada at the National Aquatics center in Beijing, China, Feb.17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Niklas Edin of Sweden competes during the curling men's semifinals of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Canada at the National Aquatics center in Beijing, China, Feb.17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Bobby Lammie (rear) and Hammy Mcmillan of Britain compete during the curling men's semifinals of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between the United States and Britain at the National Aquatics center in Beijing, China, Feb.17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Christopher Plys, John Shuster and Matt Hamilton (from R to L) of the United States compete during the curling men's semifinals of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between the United States and Britain at the National Aquatics center in Beijing, China, Feb.17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Bobby Lammie (rear) of Britain competes during the curling men's semifinals of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between the United States and Britain at the National Aquatics center in Beijing, China, Feb.17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Christopher Plys, Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner(from R to L) of the United States compete during the curling men's semifinals of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between the United States and Britain at the National Aquatics center in Beijing, China, Feb.17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

The referee measures during the curling men's semifinals of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between the United States and Britain at the National Aquatics center in Beijing, China, Feb.17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Christopher Plys (L) and Matt Hamilton of the United States competes during the curling men's semifinals of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between the United States and Britain at the National Aquatics center in Beijing, China, Feb.17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Bruce Mouat of Britain competes during the curling men's semifinals of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between the United States and Britain at the National Aquatics center in Beijing, China, Feb.17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

John Shuster of the United States competes during the curling men's semifinals of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between the United States and Britain at the National Aquatics center in Beijing, China, Feb.17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Matt Hamilton (Rear) and John Landsteiner of the United States compete during the curling men's semifinals of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between the United States and Britain at the National Aquatics center in Beijing, China, Feb.17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Grant Hardie of Britain competes during the curling men's semifinals of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between the United States and Britain at the National Aquatics center in Beijing, China, Feb.17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Christoffer Sundgren of Sweden competes during the curling men's semifinals of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Canada at the National Aquatics center in Beijing, China, Feb.17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Brad Gushue (C) of Canada competes during the curling men's semifinals of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Canada at the National Aquatics center in Beijing, China, Feb.17, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)