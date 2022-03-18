Home>>
Xi to speak with Biden on China-U.S. relations, issues of common concern
(Xinhua) 08:11, March 18, 2022
BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will exchange views with U.S. President Joe Biden upon invitation on China-U.S. relations and issues of common concern on the evening of March 18 (Beijing Time), Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced here Thursday.
