Xi Jinping on protecting human rights

Xinhua) 14:16, March 17, 2022

BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Human rights are a symbol of human civilization progress. China has made historic achievements in advancing human rights and has actively participated in global governance on human rights.

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has on many occasions stressed respecting and protecting human rights and adhering to China's path of human rights development.

Following are some highlights of his remarks in this regard:

-- To respect and protect human rights is a persistent pursuit of the CPC.

-- China embraces a human rights philosophy that centers on the people and sees the rights to subsistence and development as the primary basic human rights.

-- The completion of building a moderately prosperous society in all aspects and putting an end to absolute poverty have laid a more solid material foundation for advancing human rights in China.

-- China's national rejuvenation represents a process of promoting social fairness and justice and advancing human rights.

-- There is no one-size-fits-all path of human rights development.

-- We should work to ensure that the rights and interests of particular groups, such as women, children, the elderly and disabled, are better protected.

-- Human rights worldwide could not be achieved without the joint efforts of developing countries, and human rights must and can only be promoted in light of specific national conditions and people's needs.

