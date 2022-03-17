Chinese, Indonesian presidents hold phone talks

Artists perform at the pavilion of Indonesia at the 18th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 11, 2021. (Xinhua/Xu Jiayi)

BEIJING, March 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday held a phone conversation with his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo.

China and Indonesia are both representatives of major developing countries and emerging economies, Xi noted in the phone talks.

In the face of major global changes and the COVID-19 pandemic, both rarely in a century, Xi said, the two countries have moved forward hand in hand and risen to challenges, established a new pattern of bilateral cooperation on the "four-wheel drive" of political, economic, cultural and maritime affairs, and carried forward the main theme of solidarity against the pandemic and common development.

The two countries have set the general direction for jointly building a China-Indonesia community with a shared future, and set up a model of sincere cooperation between major developing countries, Xi added.

China stands ready to maintain close communication with Indonesia to push for new development of bilateral friendly cooperation and inject even greater stability and positive energy into regional and global development, Xi said.

A member of medical staff prepares a dose of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine from China during a mass vaccination program with health workers as a main priority group in Surabaya, Indonesia, Jan. 31, 2021. (Photo by Aditya Hendra/Xinhua)

Xi stressed that the two sides should implement the consensus reached on issues such as deepening COVID-19 vaccine cooperation, and continue to strengthen cooperation in fighting the pandemic.

Both sides, he said, should ensure that the Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Railway can start to operate on schedule, well implement such key projects as the regional comprehensive economic corridor and the "Two Countries, Twin Parks," and jointly build the Belt and Road with high quality, so as to help accelerate Indonesia's development and bilateral cooperation.

China holds a positive attitude towards the projects as long as they are conducive to Indonesia's development and cooperation between the two countries, Xi added.

He called on both sides to maintain a stable global market and smooth supply chains worldwide, promote the concrete implementation of the Global Development Initiative, firmly safeguard the ASEAN-centered regional architecture which is open and inclusive, and stay committed to unity and cooperation for mutual benefits and win-win results.

China supports Indonesia in playing its role as the president of the Group of 20 (G20), and focusing on the theme of "Recover Together, Recover Stronger," so as to ensure the 2022 G20 Bali Summit a success, Xi added.

For his part, Widodo congratulated China on the successful conclusion of the annual "two sessions" as well as the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

Aerial photo shows the construction site of the Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Railway (HSR) in Indonesia, Dec. 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Noting that bilateral trade and investment cooperation between the two countries is growing rapidly, he said Indonesia is ready to work with China to complete the Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Railway as scheduled for the benefits of the two nations.

Indonesia looks forward to carrying out tripartite cooperation with China to help build the new capital city of Indonesia, and hopes that China will continue to support Indonesia in building the regional comprehensive economic corridor and green industrial parks, he added.

Indonesia fully supports the Global Development Initiative proposed by Xi, which is conducive to the realization of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Widodo said, stressing that Indonesia is ready to maintain close communication with China to push forward the implementation of the initiative and contribute to the common development of the world.

Indonesia is ready to maintain close communication and coordination with China to make sure that the G20 focuses its work on economic recovery and global development, and to work together to address pressing global issues, he noted.

The two sides exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine and agree that all parties should stick to promoting peace talks, prevent a large-scale humanitarian crisis, control the negative impact of sanctions on the world economy and avoid dragging down the world economic recovery process.

