Chinese Wisdom in Xi's Words: "Benefiting people, fundamental principle of governance"

March 16, 2022

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- The people-centered philosophy of development, which President Xi Jinping has actively promoted, has its roots in traditional Chinese culture.

More than 2,000 years ago, a book on the thoughts of Taoist sage Laozi introduced the idea that "bringing benefit to the people is a fundamental principle of governance."

It was quoted by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, in his keynote speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit in November 2016 when he elaborated that the government should respond to people's aspiration for a better life and ensure that the fruits of development are shared by them.

The people-centered approach has been embodied in every aspect of Xi's governance.

After assuming the Party's top post in late 2012, Xi has repeatedly said that "the Chinese people's aspiration for a better life is the goal we strive for."

The just-concluded "two sessions" of the country's top legislature and political advisory body also provided an opportunity to view Xi's people-centered philosophy.

In fact, in his deliberations with lawmakers and political advisors in the annual "two sessions" over the past decade, Xi has touched upon a wide range of topics on the wellbeing of the people, including poverty reduction, access to education, environmental protection, medical services, and social assistance.

"There is no trivial matter when it comes to the wellbeing of the people," Xi said on March 6 this year when he visited national political advisors attending the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

