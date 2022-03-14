Xi in my eyes | Always connected to the Chinese people

Xinhua) 10:28, March 14, 2022

In the eyes of Stephen Perry, chairman of Britain's 48 Group Club, President Xi Jinping is "very closely connected" to the Chinese people.

"Everything that I have seen ... tells me his motivation is the people of China. That is very important at this stage of China's development," he says.

