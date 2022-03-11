Two Sessions Explainer: China taking concrete steps to foster green, low-carbon development

China’s aim to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 is high on the agenda at this year’s Two Sessions.

When he joined a deliberation with fellow lawmakers from north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region during the annual session of the National People’s Congress (NPC) on March 5, Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for proactive and prudent steps to advance carbon emissions peaking and carbon neutrality initiatives.

In light of our country's energy situation rich in coal and poor in oil and gas resources, he said, we should act on the national plans and arrangements for carbon emissions peaking and carbon neutrality, apply systems thinking, stay committed to the principle of pursuing progress while ensuring stability step by step, and coordinate efforts to reduce carbon emissions, address pollution, promote green development, and maintain continued growth.

Here’s how!

The 2022 Government work report points out that the country will work harder to make coal usage cleaner and more efficient, while reducing the use of coal and replacing it with alternative energy sources in a well-ordered way.

One key example of recent efforts to expand the use of renewable energy is China’s plan to install solar and wind power generation capacity across the country’s Gobi Desert and other desert regions, which at a combined 450 gigawatts will make it the largest scale renewable energy project in history.

This will also create new development and business opportunities, such as spurring the development of emerging sectors and the upgrading and renovation of old equipment.

Yet we must not distant ourselves from realities and rush for quick results, President Xi’s remarks underscored the country's firm commitment to pursuing its "dual carbon" goals step by step, while also ensuring energy security.

He said: we need to establish the new before abolishing the old, not to abolish the old before establishing the new. We cannot engage in the campaign-style 'carbon reduction' and can not suddenly slam the brakes. We cannot throw away the tools that can feed us before getting new tools. A green and clean environment is needed, but we need to ensure that our production and life is carried out normally.

Setting an example for the world, China is taking concrete steps to foster green, low-carbon, high-quality development, and it’s ready to make a greater contribution to the global response to climate change.

