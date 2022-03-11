Mongolian ambassador presents letter of thanks from Mongolian PM to China's Xi

Xinhua) 08:39, March 11, 2022

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Song Tao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Mongolian Ambassador to China Badral Tuvshin on Thursday.

Badral Tuvshin presented a letter of thanks written to Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, by Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene, also chairman of the Mongolian People's Party. The Mongolian ambassador also brought a special gift to celebrate the success of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

The two sides exchanged views on strengthening exchanges and cooperation between political parties of China and Mongolia.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)