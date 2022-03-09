Home>>
President Xi stresses food security at two sessions
By Huang Jingjing and He Shan (People's Daily App) 14:25, March 09, 2022
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday stressed making unrelenting efforts to ensure grain security when visiting national political advisors from the sectors of agriculture and welfare and social security, who are attending the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. Here are some highlights.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese political advisors, lawmakers spend a lot of time on field trips to make proposals, motions more pragmatic
- Belt and Road cooperation moving forward with brighter prospects
- China injects more positive energy into global economic development
- Making progress while maintaining stability: China striving for annual targets
- China sets 2022 GDP growth target at around 5.5 percent
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.