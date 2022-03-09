President Xi stresses food security at two sessions

By Huang Jingjing and He Shan (People's Daily App) 14:25, March 09, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday stressed making unrelenting efforts to ensure grain security when visiting national political advisors from the sectors of agriculture and welfare and social security, who are attending the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. Here are some highlights.

