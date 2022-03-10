Book reviewing Xi Jinping's economic thought and its practices published

Xinhua) 15:31, March 10, 2022

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- A book on the rich connotation and vivid practices of Xi Jinping's economic thought has been published by the Xinhua Publishing House for nationwide distribution.

Xi Jinping Thought on Socialist Economy with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, formally unveiled in 2017, is based on the new development philosophy Xi proposed and has guided the country's economic practices over the years.

The book comprises a series of news reports on Xi's economic thought released by Xinhua News Agency.

The book sends a clear message that the long-term upward trend of the Chinese economy is irreversible and the historical process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is irreversible.

