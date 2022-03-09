Xi urges strengthening China-EU dialogue, cooperation

March 09, 2022

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that it's important for China and the European Union (EU) to enhance dialogue, stay committed to cooperation, and promote steady and sustained progress of China-EU relations.

Xi made the remarks in a video summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Xi pointed out that the combined impact of major global changes and the pandemic, both unseen in a century, has brought multiple global challenges that need to be addressed through global cooperation.

Noting that China and the EU share much common understanding on promoting peace, seeking development and advancing cooperation, Xi said that we need to shoulder our responsibility to bring more stability and certainty to a turbulent and fluid world.

China's development will create broader space for China-EU cooperation, Xi said, adding that the two sides must, under the principle of mutual benefit and win-win, further deepen green and digital partnerships as well as practical cooperation in various fields.

The two sides need to continue upholding multilateralism and advancing major global agenda, he added.

