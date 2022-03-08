Highlights of Xi's remarks on protecting women's rights

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- Tuesday marks International Women's Day. Chinese President Xi Jinping has extended his best wishes to the country's women of all ethnic groups and from all walks of life.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, conveyed his greetings Sunday during a joint group meeting at the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the top political advisory body.

Xi attaches great importance to protecting women's rights and interests and has on many occasions hailed their role in the country's development. His discourse on women-related issues has charted the course for advancing the well-rounded development of women.

Following are some highlights of his remarks in this regard:

-- Women are creators of human civilization and drivers of social progress, and they have made extraordinary achievements in all fields of endeavor.

-- We need to eliminate prejudice, discrimination and violence against women and make gender equality a social norm and moral imperative observed by all.

-- The pursuit of gender equality is a great cause. A review of history shows that without women's liberation and progress, the liberation and progress of humankind would not be attainable.

-- Women's rights and interests are basic human rights. They must be protected by laws and regulations and integrated into national and social rules and norms.

-- [I] hope that women in our country will strive to undertake great causes, be advocates of civility and dream-chasing trailblazers, and make greater contributions to realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation on a new journey toward fully building a modern socialist country.

-- Party committees and governments at all levels must fully recognize the significance of women's development and work related to women, attach greater importance and step up support in this regard. Any crime against women must be prosecuted in accordance with the law to safeguard women's rights and interests.

