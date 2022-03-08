Green is gold, how Xi's thought fosters China's green transformation

Xinhua) 09:12, March 08, 2022

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Green development has become a hot topic at the ongoing annual "two sessions," as China is advancing the green transition of its economy on an unprecedented scale.

The country should take proactive and prudent steps to achieve carbon peaking and carbon neutrality, President Xi Jinping said during a joint deliberation with fellow lawmakers from Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Saturday.

"In light of China's energy endowment which is rich in coal and poor in oil and gas, we should strengthen our systemic thinking and meet carbon targets step by step," said Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

As a solid step to tackle climate change, China announced in September 2020 that it aims to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

To meet the goals, China has shut down a number of high-polluting and high energy-consuming factories, boosted the development of high-tech industries and encouraged the use of electric vehicles, among others.

China's energy consumption per unit of GDP, or energy intensity, declined by 28.7 percent from 2011 to 2020. The proportion of coal in the total energy consumption was reduced from 69.2 percent to 56.8 percent during the 2010-2020 period.

Apart from cutting emissions, China has also taken concrete steps to improve the environment and promote green and low-carbon growth over the past decade.

The country has built a national park-based system of nature reserves, moved forward with large-scale afforestation, and better protected and improved the ecosystems of major rivers, lakes and wetlands, and coastlines.

By the end of 2020, China's forest coverage rate had risen to 23.04 percent from 21.63 percent at the end of 2013.

Through its resolute efforts, China has achieved initial success in the critical battle against pollution. Three major action plans on addressing air, water and soil pollution have been fully implemented. Besides, the country has imposed a complete ban on solid waste imports.

In today's China, Xi's hallmark "Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets" has turned into a maxim, and the entire nation has become more conscious and active in pursuing green development.

China vowed to work harder to address pollution and protect and restore ecosystems, according to this year's government work report.

China will promote development while also reducing emissions, and ensure greater harmony between humanity and nature, the report said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)