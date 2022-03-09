Xi congratulates Khachaturyan on election as Armenia's president

Xinhua) 08:04, March 09, 2022

The Olympic delegation of Armenia parade into the National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday congratulated Vahagn Khachaturyan on his election as president of the Republic of Armenia.

In a congratulatory message, Xi noted that China and Armenia are partners with traditional friendship.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the development of bilateral relations between the two countries has enjoyed a sound momentum, and their cooperation in various fields has seen remarkable achievements, he said.

Xi also said that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Armenia relations, and is willing to work with Khachaturyan to promote a sustainable, healthy and stable development of bilateral ties so as to benefit the two countries and their people.

