Xi congratulates Yoon Suk-yeol on election as ROK president

Xinhua) 11:59, March 11, 2022

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a congratulatory message to Yoon Suk-yeol on his election as president of the Republic of Korea (ROK).

In the message, Xi noted that China and the ROK are close neighbors and important cooperative partners.

Since the establishment of China-ROK diplomatic ties, Xi said, bilateral relations have been growing rapidly, bringing tangible benefits to the two nations, and making positive contributions to promoting regional and world peace, stability, development and prosperity.

