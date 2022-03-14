Xi attends closing ceremony of Beijing Winter Paralympics

Xinhua) 08:01, March 14, 2022

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, held at the National Stadium in Beijing on Sunday night.

Chinese President Xi Jinping waves during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Party and state leaders Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Wang Qishan attend the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons wave during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

