Xi attends closing ceremony of Beijing Winter Paralympics
BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, held at the National Stadium in Beijing on Sunday night.
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)
Party and state leaders Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Wang Qishan attend the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)
Party and state leaders Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Wang Qishan attend the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)
Chinese President Xi Jinping and International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons wave during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, March 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)
Photos
- Traditional tie-dye products of Buyi ethnic group in Guizhou popular among tourists
- Girls from mountainous areas in Hainan pursue football dreams
- Chinese artist forms elaborate images using whisked tea foam in revival of Song Dynasty’s cultural splendor
- Wild lilies in full bloom as snow melts in Xinjiang
Related Stories
- Xi attending closing ceremony of Beijing Winter Paralympics
- China defends wheelchair curling title at Beijing Paralympics
- Para cross-country skier Mao wins middle distance sitting to give China 16th gold at Beijing 2022
- China's Yang wins her 3rd para cross-country skiing gold at Beijing 2022 (updated)
- Xi in my eyes | Xi's vision of global governance full of wisdom
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.