Xi attending closing ceremony of Beijing Winter Paralympics
(Xinhua) 20:22, March 13, 2022
BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping is attending the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, held at the National Stadium in Beijing on Sunday night.
