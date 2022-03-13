China defends wheelchair curling title at Beijing Paralympics
Players of China celebrate victory after the Wheelchair Curling Gold Medal Match between China and Sweden of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, on March 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Defending champion China bagged the wheelchair curling gold at the Beijing 2022 Paralympics Winter Games on Saturday after defeating Sweden 8-3 at the National Aquatics Centre.
Wang Haitao of China celebrates victory after the Wheelchair Curling Gold Medal Match between China and Sweden of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, on March 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
Coach Yue Qingshuang (L) celebrates with player Yan Zhuo of China after the Wheelchair Curling Gold Medal Match between China and Sweden of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, on March 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
Wang Haitao (R) of China celebrates with teammate Chen Jianxin after the Wheelchair Curling Gold Medal Match between China and Sweden of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, on March 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
Wang Haitao (R) of China celebrates with teammate Chen Jianxin after the Wheelchair Curling Gold Medal Match between China and Sweden of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, on March 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
Wang Haitao of China celebrates victory after the Wheelchair Curling Gold Medal Match between China and Sweden of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, on March 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)
Wang Haitao (front) of China competes during the Wheelchair Curling Gold Medal Match between China and Sweden of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, on March 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)
