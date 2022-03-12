Highlights of wheelchair curling Bronze Medal Match at Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics
Jon Thurston (R) of Canada competes during the Wheelchair Curling Bronze Medal Match between Slovakia and Canada of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, on March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)
Mark Ideson (front) of Canada competes during the Wheelchair Curling Bronze Medal Match between Slovakia and Canada of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, on March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)
Jon Thurston, Ina Forrest and Dennis Thiessen (from L to R) of Canada celebrate after the wheelchair curling Bronze Medal Match between Slovakia and Canada of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, on March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Jon Thurston of Canada competes during the wheelchair curling Bronze Medal Match between Slovakia and Canada of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, on March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Peter Zatko (R) of Slovakia takes a breath during the Wheelchair Curling Bronze Medal Match between Slovakia and Canada of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, on March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)
Monika Knukelova (R) of Slovakia competes during the wheelchair curling Bronze Medal Match between Slovakia and Canada of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, on March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Peter Zatko (R) of Slovakia competes during the Wheelchair Curling Bronze Medal Match between Slovakia and Canada of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, on March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)
Peter Zatko (L) of Slovakia competes during the Wheelchair Curling Bronze Medal Match between Slovakia and Canada of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, on March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)
Monika Knukelova (1st L) of Slovakia competes during the wheelchair curling Bronze Medal Match between Slovakia and Canada of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, on March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Ina Forrest (L) of Canada competes during the Wheelchair Curling Bronze Medal Match between Slovakia and Canada of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, on March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)
Dennis Thiessen (L) and Ina Forrest (R) of Canada communicate with Jon Thurston during the wheelchair curling Bronze Medal Match between Slovakia and Canada of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, on March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
Jon Thurston of Canada celebrates after the Wheelchair Curling Bronze Medal Match between Slovakia and Canada of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, on March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)
Jon Thurston (R) and Dennis Thiessen of Canada celebrate after the wheelchair curling Bronze Medal Match between Slovakia and Canada of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, on March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
