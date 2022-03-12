Home>>
China's Mao wins para cross-country skiing men's middle distance sitting at Beijing 2022
(Xinhua) 15:17, March 12, 2022
CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, March 12 (Xinhua) -- China's Para cross-country skier Mao Zhongwu notched the men's middle distance sitting gold at the Beijing Winter Paralympics here on Saturday.
His teammate Zheng Peng took the silver, while Giuseppe Romele of Italy pocketed the bronze.
It is China's 16th gold at the ongoing Beijing Winter Paralympic Games.
