Para cross-country skier Wang wins 15th gold for host China

Xinhua) 13:11, March 12, 2022

CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Para skier Wang Chenyang won the 15th gold for host China at the ongoing Beijing Winter Paralympics in the men's middle distance free technique standing here on Saturday.

Benjamin Daviet of France took the silver. Wang's teammate Cai Jiayun came in third.

