Home>>
Para cross-country skier Wang wins 15th gold for host China
(Xinhua) 13:11, March 12, 2022
CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Para skier Wang Chenyang won the 15th gold for host China at the ongoing Beijing Winter Paralympics in the men's middle distance free technique standing here on Saturday.
Benjamin Daviet of France took the silver. Wang's teammate Cai Jiayun came in third.
(Web editor: Peng yukai, Bianji)
Photos
- Traditional tie-dye products of Buyi ethnic group in Guizhou popular among tourists
- Girls from mountainous areas in Hainan pursue football dreams
- Chinese artist forms elaborate images using whisked tea foam in revival of Song Dynasty’s cultural splendor
- Wild lilies in full bloom as snow melts in Xinjiang
Related Stories
- Awarding ceremony at Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games on March 11
- Feature: Dream comes true for Chinese Para snowboarder Sun
- Feature: Paralympic mascot Shuey Rhon Rhon brings joy and friendship
- China to fight for bronze in Para ice hockey at Beijing Winter Paralympics
- China into wheelchair curling final, makes ice hockey history at Beijing 2022
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.