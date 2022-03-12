Awarding ceremony at Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games on March 11
Gold Medalist Muraoka Momoka (C) of Japan, silver medalist Liu Sitong (L) of China and bronze medalist Zhang Wenjing of China react during the awarding ceremony for the Para Alpine Skiing Women's Giant Slalom Sitting event of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)
Silver medalist Mollie Jepsen of Canada, gold medalist Zhang Mengqiu of China and bronze medalist Andrea Rothfuss of Germany (from L to R) pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony for the Para Alpine Skiing Women's Giant Slalom Standing of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)
Bronze medalist Andrea Rothfuss of Germany reacts during the awarding ceremony for the Para Alpine Skiing Women's Giant Slalom Standing of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)
Silver medalist Liu Sitong of China reacts during the awarding ceremony for the Para Alpine Skiing Women's Giant Slalom Sitting event of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)
Bronze medalist Zhang Wenjing of China reacts during the awarding ceremony for the Para Alpine Skiing Women's Giant Slalom Sitting event of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)
Gold medalist Zhang Mengqiu of China gestures during the awarding ceremony for the Para Alpine Skiing Women's Giant Slalom Standing of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)
Gold medalist Muraoka Momoka of Japan reacts during the awarding ceremony for the Para Alpine Skiing Women's Giant Slalom Sitting event of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at Yanqing Medals Plaza in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)
