China to fight for bronze in Para ice hockey at Beijing Winter Paralympics

Xinhua) 09:53, March 12, 2022

Goalkeeper Wang Wei (C) of China competes during the Para Ice Hockey semifinals match between China and the United States of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- China fell to four-time gold medalist the United States 11-0 in the Para ice hockey semifinal of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games here on Friday.

With three victories in as many games and an 18-2 goal difference in the preliminary round, China made it into the semifinal in their Para ice hockey debut after a thrilling 4-3 win over the Czech Republic in the qualifying final on Wednesday.

As a young team that was only established in 2016, China had a significant disadvantage compared to defending champion Team USA, who had only lost one game since Salt Lake City 2002 and won every major trophy since 2017.

The Americans had the game under control and played in their own way the majority of the time, while China only had a few chances to threat the U.S. goalkeeper, who was forced to make six saves the entire game.

Despite a total of 26 saves by Chinese goalkeepers Ji Yanzhao and Wang Wei, the USA scored four, five, and two goals in the three periods respectively to make the final score.

"The coach told us to fight as hard as we could before the game," Ji said. "We know that the United States is the defending champion, and we have to admit the difference between us and the world's best team."

"We just played the best possible way we can and tried to learn from the best," he added. "It's a pity that we failed to score, even just once."

In the other semifinal earlier on Friday, Canada thrashed South Korea 11-0 to set up the final clash against the USA on Sunday, the two teams that have split the Para ice hockey gold in the past 20 years.

Speaking of the bronze medal match, Ji said: "we will do our best and try to win the game."

Declan Farmer (L) of the United States shoots the Para Ice Hockey semifinals match between China and the United States of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Cui Yutao of China competes during the Para Ice Hockey semifinals match between China and the United States of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Players of China are seen prior to the Para Ice Hockey semifinals match between China and the United States of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Kyle Zych (R) of the United States competes during the Para Ice Hockey semifinals match between China and the United States of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Joshua Misiewicz (L) of the United States shoots during the Para Ice Hockey semifinals match between China and the United States of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Players greet each other after the Para Ice Hockey semifinals match between China and the United States of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Hu Guangjian (L) of China vies with Ralph Dequebec of the United States during the Para Ice Hockey semifinals match between China and the United States of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Shen Yifeng (R) of China competes during the Para Ice Hockey semifinals match between China and the United States of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Shen Yifeng (L) of China competes with Joshua Misiewicz of the United States during the Para Ice Hockey semifinals match between China and the United States of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Joshua Misiewicz (L) of the United States shoots during the Para Ice Hockey semifinals match between China and the United States of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, March 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

