China's Yang wins her 3rd para cross-country skiing gold medal at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 15:17, March 12, 2022

CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, March 12 (Xinhua) -- China's Para cross-country skier Yang Hongqiong clinched the women's middle distance sitting gold at the Beijing Winter Paralympics here on Saturday.

This is Yang's third Paralympic gold after long distance and sprint sitting.

Oksana Masters of the United States took the silver, while Yang's teammate Ma Jing pocketed the bronze.

It is also China's 17th gold at the ongoing Beijing Winter Paralympic Games.

