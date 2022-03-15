Home>>
Xi in my eyes | He represents the Chinese Dream
(Xinhua) 08:33, March 15, 2022
Xi represents the Chinese Dream, which, according to British scholar Martin Jacques, is about the Chinese people dragging themselves up from poverty, about people living much better lives and about China playing a different role in the world.
