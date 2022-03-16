Xi's speech on Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference to be published

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- A speech by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at a central conference on the work of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) marking the 70th anniversary of the organization will be published.

The speech by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published on Wednesday in this year's sixth issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

The CPPCC is an innovative political system involving political parties, prominent individuals without any party affiliation, people's organizations, and people from all walks of life and all ethnic groups under the leadership of the CPC, says the article.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress, building on our experience, we have put forward a series of new requirements for the CPPCC, says the article, noting that practice has proved that the CPPCC system has many unique strengths.

In this new era, we must adhere to the CPPCC system, champion the cause of the CPPCC, carry out the work related to the united front with a strong sense of responsibility, and unite more people around the Party, according to the article.

It also specifies three aspects on which the CPPCC should focus at present and in the future:

-- First, the CPPCC should make the most of its role as a specialized consultative body.

-- Second, the CPPCC should strengthen theoretical and political guidance and build extensive consensus.

-- Third, the CPPCC should enhance the sense of responsibility among its members.

