Xi at 2022 two sessions

(People's Daily App) 13:44, March 17, 2022

During China's annual two sessions, President Xi Jinping joined national lawmakers and political advisors in deliberations and discussion on three occasions. Here are some highlights of his remarks.

(Produced by Sun Tianren, Chen Xiangru and Di Jingyuan)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)