China's top legislature voices opposition against negative contents in U.S. spending bill

Xinhua) 08:31, March 17, 2022

BEIJING, March 16 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson of China's top legislature on Wednesday voiced firm opposition against negative China-related contents in the United States' omnibus spending bill for the fiscal year 2022.

The U.S. side, in complete disregard of the Chinese side's solemn representations, signed into law the bill, which consists of multiple negative articles related to Taiwan, Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang, said You Wenze, spokesperson for the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People's Congress.

This is an act that seriously undermines China's national interests and grossly interferes in China's internal affairs, the spokesperson emphasized.

There is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an integral part of Chinese territory, this is a fact based on history and jurisprudence, said You. He noted that by manipulating the mapping issue of Taiwan, the U.S. side is challenging and damaging the one-China principle. This is an extremely dangerous political provocation.

You reiterated that Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang affairs are purely China's internal affairs, adding that the U.S. side's agenda to contain China's development and undermine its national security and social stability has no chance of success.

"China's determination to safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interest will not falter," said You, urging the U.S. side to clearly understand the hazardous nature of the aforementioned articles, restrain from aiding "Taiwan independence" separatists, and cease interfering in China's internal affairs.

