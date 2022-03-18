China urges U.S. to stop "unreasonable suppression" of Chinese companies

Xinhua) 08:59, March 18, 2022

File photo shows the Ministry of Commerce in Beijing, capital of China.(Xinhua/Li He)

BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- China has urged the United States to immediately stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies, and vowed to take necessary measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of domestic companies.

Gao Feng, spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce, made the statements at a press briefing Thursday in response to questions regarding the U.S. Federal Communications Commission revoking the authorization of China's Pacific Networks Corp. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, ComNet (USA) LLC, to provide telecom services in the U.S.

Previously, the U.S. side stripped two other Chinese telecom operators, China Unicom Americas and China Telecom Americas, of permission to provide such services in the country.

"The United States has continued to generalize the concept of national security and abused state power to maliciously suppress Chinese telecom companies in the absence of facts," Gao said.

He pointed out that such moves violate the principles of non-discrimination and fair competition, undermine international economic and trade rules and disrupt the normal market order.

Gao urged the United States to stop politicizing trade and economic issues and provide a fair and stable market environment for companies from all over the world, including Chinese companies.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)