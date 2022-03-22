Home>>
China demands U.S. revoke sanctions on Chinese officials
(Xinhua) 17:09, March 22, 2022
BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday demanded the United States to immediately revoke sanctions against Chinese officials for the so-called human rights violations or face reciprocal countermeasures from China.
