In pics: Ukraine in conflict
Photo taken on March 23, 2022 shows a damaged building in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)
Photo taken on March 23, 2022 shows a damaged car in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)
Photo taken on March 23, 2022 shows damaged cars in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)
People pass by a damaged building in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)
People pass by damaged buildings in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)
People queue up to receive humanitarian relief supplies in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)
People pass by damaged buildings in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)
People stand on the balcony of a residential building in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)
Photos
