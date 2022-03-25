We Are China

In pics: Ukraine in conflict

Xinhua) 08:51, March 25, 2022

Photo taken on March 23, 2022 shows a damaged building in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 23, 2022 shows a damaged car in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 23, 2022 shows damaged cars in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)

People pass by a damaged building in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)

People pass by damaged buildings in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)

People queue up to receive humanitarian relief supplies in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)

People pass by damaged buildings in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)

People stand on the balcony of a residential building in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 23, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)