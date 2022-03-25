Home>>
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on humanitarian situation in Ukraine
(Xinhua) 08:21, March 25, 2022
UNITED NATIONS, March 24 (Xinhua) -- UN member states on Thursday adopted a resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.
The resolution, drafted by Ukraine and allies, received 140 votes in favor and 5 votes against, while 38 countries abstained.
The text strongly encourages the continued negotiations between all parties, and again urges the immediate peaceful resolution of the conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine "through political dialogue, negotiations, mediation and other peaceful means in accordance with international law."
