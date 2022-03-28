Ukraine looks for peace at fresh talks with Russia: Zelensky
KIEV, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian delegation is looking for peace at the fresh round of talks with Russia, the presidential press service reported Monday.
"Our goal is obvious -- peace and the restoration of normal life in our native state as soon as possible," Zelensky said.
As other top Kiev priorities at the talks, Zelensky listed Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and effective security guarantees.
On Sunday, a member of the Ukrainian delegation David Arakhamia said the next round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia would take place in Turkey on March 28-30.
Ukrainian and Russian delegations have held three rounds of negotiations in person in Belarus since Feb. 28, and the fourth one started on March 14 in the format of a video conference.
Photos
- Increasingly more young adults in China register wills that include virtual assets
- Rapeseed flowers turn NW China's Luoping into picturesque spring wonderland
- Why do people in China fall for animated characters like LinaBell and Bing Dwen Dwen?
- Photo Album: architecture in Beijing merging history and modernity
Related Stories
- Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: New talks to be held in Turkey, forest fires break out near Chernobyl
- Another flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrives
- Ukraine ready to exchange prisoners with Russia: Zelensky
- Erdogan, Putin agree to hold next round of Russia-Ukraine negotiations in Turkey
- Russia, Ukraine to hold new round of peace talks
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.