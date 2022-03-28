Ukraine looks for peace at fresh talks with Russia: Zelensky

Xinhua) 16:41, March 28, 2022

KIEV, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian delegation is looking for peace at the fresh round of talks with Russia, the presidential press service reported Monday.

"Our goal is obvious -- peace and the restoration of normal life in our native state as soon as possible," Zelensky said.

As other top Kiev priorities at the talks, Zelensky listed Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and effective security guarantees.

On Sunday, a member of the Ukrainian delegation David Arakhamia said the next round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia would take place in Turkey on March 28-30.

Ukrainian and Russian delegations have held three rounds of negotiations in person in Belarus since Feb. 28, and the fourth one started on March 14 in the format of a video conference.

