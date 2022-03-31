Egypt, Ukraine leaders discuss Russia-Ukraine peace talks over phone

Xinhua) 08:43, March 31, 2022

CAIRO, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday received a phone call from his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, the second in one week, during which they discussed "the developments of the Ukrainian crisis," said the Egyptian presidency.

Zelensky briefed Sisi on the latest developments of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations in a bid to end the current conflict, said Egyptian presidential spokesman Bassam Rady in a statement.

During the conversation, the Egyptian president "emphasized the importance of addressing all means leading to calm and a peaceful solution to the conflict."

Sisi also stressed Egypt's keenness to make all efforts, whether at the bilateral, regional or international levels, to achieve a peaceful settlement to the crisis, according to the Egyptian presidency.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict started on Feb. 24 when Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a "special military operation" against Ukraine.

The two sides have recently been engaged in Turkey-sponsored peace negotiations but no breakthrough has been reached yet.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)