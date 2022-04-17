China sponsored vaccine cold storage facility starts construction in Egypt

A vaccine cold storage facility sponsored by China's Sinovac has started construction this week, the Chinese Embassy in Egypt said in a statement on Saturday.

With the support of the Chinese biopharmaceutical company, the advanced facility will boost Egypt's vaccine storage capacity, Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang told a ceremony for the project on Thursday.

The facility, which will cover an area of 2,800 square meters with a storage capacity of 150 million doses once finished, will also help Egypt achieve the goal of vaccinating 70 percent of its population by mid-2022, according to the Chinese ambassador.

Liao said this is another historic moment for the fruitful China-Egypt cooperation against the COVID-19 pandemic, and China will continue to strengthen healthcare cooperation with Egypt and make contributions to the wellbeing of the Egyptian people.

During the ceremony, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Egypt's higher education and scientific research minister and acting health minister, expressed heartfelt thanks to the Chinese government and people for their long-term support and assistance to Egypt's healthcare development.

Ghaffar said the new cold storage facility will enhance Egypt's capacity for localized vaccine production, storage and distribution, and help Egypt become a vaccine center in Africa and the Middle East.

