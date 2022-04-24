Interview: Chinese cultural products bring joy to Muslims during Ramadan, says Egyptian official

CAIRO, April 24 (Xinhua)

CAIRO, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese exports are among the cultural industries that bring joy to Egyptians and Muslims in the Middle East during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, Diaa Helmy, secretary general of the Egyptian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, has said.

During a recent interview with Xinhua, Helmy, also an expert on Chinese affairs, praised the increase in Chinese exports of Ramadan-related cultural products to Egypt, such as lanterns and toys that spread the festive atmosphere of the holy month.

Yiwu in east China's Zhejiang Province is a small commodity production hub, famous for exporting goods such as Ramadan lanterns, toys and prayer rugs, which are very popular in Egypt and other Middle Eastern countries during Ramadan.

Noting that cultural and commercial exchanges between Egypt and China are an important and necessary matter for bilateral ties, the official said Yiwu's exports of Ramadan products have strengthened the two countries' people-to-people relations.

"The Egyptian-Chinese trade balance witnessed a significant rise and great qualitative change in the past five years, as Egyptian imports became not limited to consumer goods only, but extended to include components for the national industry, as well as tools production," Helmy said.

He pointed out that Egypt-China relations are at a historic high, as the total trade volume between the two countries during 2021 increased to 19.98 billion U.S. dollars and China remains Egypt's largest trade partner.

Both Egypt and China saw a rise in exports to each other, the official added, describing this as a good trend in improving trade balance.

Despite global challenges, Helmy said, the recovery of Chinese economy is very encouraging and reflects the far-sighted strategic planning of the Chinese government.

According to data released Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics, China's gross domestic product grew 4.8 percent year-on-year in the first quarter. The growth rate was higher than the increase in the fourth quarter last year and outstripped market expectations.

Helmy said that the recovery encourages China to pump up more direct investments abroad, and Egypt is cooperating with China on mega projects.

"This supports cooperation between the two sides, whether in investment or trade exchange, for the benefit of the two countries," he stressed.

