View of interior of Bibliotheca Alexandrina in Alexandria, Egypt

Xinhua) 11:09, April 21, 2022

Photo shows a view of the interior of the Bibliotheca Alexandrina in Alexandria, Egypt on April 19, 2022. Bibliotheca Alexandrina, a massive unique library and cultural symbol of the Egyptian Mediterranean coastal city of Alexandria which was founded by King Alexander the Great some 2,300 years ago, features a disc-shaped exterior and 11 internal levels, all under one glistening, tilting roof. The iconic library was inaugurated in 2002 as a revival of the original ancient Library of Alexandria, which was one of the largest and most significant libraries worldwide before being destroyed by a fire a few decades BC. (Photo by Ahmed Draz/Xinhua)

Photo shows a view of the interior of the Bibliotheca Alexandrina in Alexandria, Egypt on April 19, 2022. Bibliotheca Alexandrina, a massive unique library and cultural symbol of the Egyptian Mediterranean coastal city of Alexandria which was founded by King Alexander the Great some 2,300 years ago, features a disc-shaped exterior and 11 internal levels, all under one glistening, tilting roof. The iconic library was inaugurated in 2002 as a revival of the original ancient Library of Alexandria, which was one of the largest and most significant libraries worldwide before being destroyed by a fire a few decades BC. (Photo by Ahmed Draz/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)