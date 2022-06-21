Egypt rehabilitates coastal areas to address climate change
Concrete barriers used against sea-level rises are seen along the coastline in Alexandria, Egypt, June 19, 2022.
The Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation has launched a climate adaptation project on the North Coast and the Nile Delta to counter sea-level rises, the impact of weather hazards on low-lying coastal areas, and seawater intrusion. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
A boy fishes by the sea amid concrete barriers used against sea-level rises in Alexandria, Egypt, June 19, 2022.
The Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation has launched a climate adaptation project on the North Coast and the Nile Delta to counter sea-level rises, the impact of weather hazards on low-lying coastal areas, and seawater intrusion. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
People row boats on the sea with concrete barriers used against sea-level rises in the background in Alexandria, Egypt, June 19, 2022.
The Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation has launched a climate adaptation project on the North Coast and the Nile Delta to counter sea-level rises, the impact of weather hazards on low-lying coastal areas, and seawater intrusion. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Concrete barriers used against sea-level rises are seen along the coastline in Alexandria, Egypt, June 19, 2022.
The Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation has launched a climate adaptation project on the North Coast and the Nile Delta to counter sea-level rises, the impact of weather hazards on low-lying coastal areas, and seawater intrusion. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
People standing on concrete barriers used against sea-level rises fish by the sea in Alexandria, Egypt, June 19, 2022.
The Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation has launched a climate adaptation project on the North Coast and the Nile Delta to counter sea-level rises, the impact of weather hazards on low-lying coastal areas, and seawater intrusion. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Concrete barriers used against sea-level rises are seen along the coastline in Alexandria, Egypt, June 19, 2022.
The Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation has launched a climate adaptation project on the North Coast and the Nile Delta to counter sea-level rises, the impact of weather hazards on low-lying coastal areas, and seawater intrusion. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Concrete barriers used against sea-level rises are seen along the coastline in Alexandria, Egypt, June 19, 2022.
The Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation has launched a climate adaptation project on the North Coast and the Nile Delta to counter sea-level rises, the impact of weather hazards on low-lying coastal areas, and seawater intrusion. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Concrete barriers used against sea-level rises are seen along the coastline in Alexandria, Egypt, June 19, 2022.
The Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation has launched a climate adaptation project on the North Coast and the Nile Delta to counter sea-level rises, the impact of weather hazards on low-lying coastal areas, and seawater intrusion. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Concrete barriers used against sea-level rises are seen along the coastline in Alexandria, Egypt, June 19, 2022.
The Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation has launched a climate adaptation project on the North Coast and the Nile Delta to counter sea-level rises, the impact of weather hazards on low-lying coastal areas, and seawater intrusion. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
People sit on the concrete barriers used against sea-level rises in Alexandria, Egypt, June 19, 2022.
The Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation has launched a climate adaptation project on the North Coast and the Nile Delta to counter sea-level rises, the impact of weather hazards on low-lying coastal areas, and seawater intrusion. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.