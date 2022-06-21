Egypt rehabilitates coastal areas to address climate change

Xinhua) 08:21, June 21, 2022

Concrete barriers used against sea-level rises are seen along the coastline in Alexandria, Egypt, June 19, 2022.

The Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation has launched a climate adaptation project on the North Coast and the Nile Delta to counter sea-level rises, the impact of weather hazards on low-lying coastal areas, and seawater intrusion. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

A boy fishes by the sea amid concrete barriers used against sea-level rises in Alexandria, Egypt, June 19, 2022.

The Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation has launched a climate adaptation project on the North Coast and the Nile Delta to counter sea-level rises, the impact of weather hazards on low-lying coastal areas, and seawater intrusion. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

People row boats on the sea with concrete barriers used against sea-level rises in the background in Alexandria, Egypt, June 19, 2022.

The Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation has launched a climate adaptation project on the North Coast and the Nile Delta to counter sea-level rises, the impact of weather hazards on low-lying coastal areas, and seawater intrusion. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Concrete barriers used against sea-level rises are seen along the coastline in Alexandria, Egypt, June 19, 2022.

The Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation has launched a climate adaptation project on the North Coast and the Nile Delta to counter sea-level rises, the impact of weather hazards on low-lying coastal areas, and seawater intrusion. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

People standing on concrete barriers used against sea-level rises fish by the sea in Alexandria, Egypt, June 19, 2022.

The Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation has launched a climate adaptation project on the North Coast and the Nile Delta to counter sea-level rises, the impact of weather hazards on low-lying coastal areas, and seawater intrusion. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Concrete barriers used against sea-level rises are seen along the coastline in Alexandria, Egypt, June 19, 2022.

The Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation has launched a climate adaptation project on the North Coast and the Nile Delta to counter sea-level rises, the impact of weather hazards on low-lying coastal areas, and seawater intrusion. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Concrete barriers used against sea-level rises are seen along the coastline in Alexandria, Egypt, June 19, 2022.

The Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation has launched a climate adaptation project on the North Coast and the Nile Delta to counter sea-level rises, the impact of weather hazards on low-lying coastal areas, and seawater intrusion. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Concrete barriers used against sea-level rises are seen along the coastline in Alexandria, Egypt, June 19, 2022.

The Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation has launched a climate adaptation project on the North Coast and the Nile Delta to counter sea-level rises, the impact of weather hazards on low-lying coastal areas, and seawater intrusion. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Concrete barriers used against sea-level rises are seen along the coastline in Alexandria, Egypt, June 19, 2022.

The Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation has launched a climate adaptation project on the North Coast and the Nile Delta to counter sea-level rises, the impact of weather hazards on low-lying coastal areas, and seawater intrusion. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

People sit on the concrete barriers used against sea-level rises in Alexandria, Egypt, June 19, 2022.

The Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation has launched a climate adaptation project on the North Coast and the Nile Delta to counter sea-level rises, the impact of weather hazards on low-lying coastal areas, and seawater intrusion. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)