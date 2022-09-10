Chinese, Egyptian students jointly celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival in Cairo

Students take photos with mooncakes at a Mid-Autumn Festival celebration in Cairo, Egypt, Sept. 8, 2022.(Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

CAIRO, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Wearing Chinese cheongsam, tasting mooncakes, and doing funny contests, dozens of Egyptians and Chinese students celebrated at Thursday night China's upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival.

Organized by the Confucius Institute at Cairo University and the Chinese Bridge Language Club in Egypt's capital Cairo, Egyptian students studying the Chinese language and Chinese students studying in Egypt jointly celebrated the festival in a hall decorated with red lanterns and colorful Chinese paintings.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, an ancient Chinese tradition that symbolizes family ties, is celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar when the moon is the fullest and brightest. This year's festival falls on Sept. 10.

Rehab Mahmoud, director of the Confucius Institute at Cairo University, said that "we share these moments of festivity with the Chinese students living in Egypt, and we also want to give the Egyptian students background about this major festival."

"It is a festival during which families gather to spend a good time together, a festival of love and reunion," she told Xinhua.

It is the first time for Youssif Mohammed, a student majoring in the Chinese language at Cairo University, to taste the mooncake. The celebration of the festival made the young man further believe that Chinese culture is beautiful and rich, which he is "obsessed with."

"I love everything related to China and its culture, that is why I'm here today," said Mohammed, adding he has always spared no effort to join all China-related activities and events in Egypt.

Aya Ibrahim, a fresh graduate of Chinese language college, wanted to share these moments of love and peace with Chinese friends who are away from their beloved ones.

"Our message is that we are also your families here," Ibrahim passionately said.

Although thousands of miles away from his family, Ma Shukai, a Chinese student studying at Egypt's Al-Azhar University, did not feel lonely.

"I do miss my family, but My Egyptian friends here made me feel I am at home today," Ma told Xinhua as he was surrounded by a number of his Egyptian friends.

"China and Egypt have enjoyed a long history of friendship and cultural exchanges, and I'm happy that most Egyptians respect and love China and its people," Ma said with a happy smile.

An Egyptian student performs at a Mid-Autumn Festival celebration in Cairo, Egypt, Sept. 8, 2022.(Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Egyptian and Chinese students take photos with mooncakes at a Mid-Autumn Festival celebration in Cairo, Egypt, Sept. 8, 2022.(Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

