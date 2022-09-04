Upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival celebrated in Macao

People take photo of illumination installations in front of the Ruins of the St. Paul's in Macao, south China, Sept. 3, 2022. Landmarks including the Ruins of the St. Paul's and the Largo Do Senado in Macao are decorated with illuminations to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Illumination installations are seen in front of the Ruins of the St. Paul's in Macao, south China, Sept. 3, 2022. Landmarks including the Ruins of the St. Paul's and the Largo Do Senado in Macao are decorated with illuminations to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

People take selfies with illumination installations at the Largo Do Senado in Macao, south China, Sept. 3, 2022. Landmarks including the Ruins of the St. Paul's and the Largo Do Senado in Macao are decorated with illuminations to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Illumination installations are seen in front of the Ruins of the St. Paul's in Macao, south China, Sept. 3, 2022. Landmarks including the Ruins of the St. Paul's and the Largo Do Senado in Macao are decorated with illuminations to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

