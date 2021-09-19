Lion dance parade held in Toronto to celebrate upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival

Xinhua) 09:46, September 19, 2021

People perform a lion dance at the Chinatown in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 18, 2021. A traditional lion dance parade was held here on Saturday to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

